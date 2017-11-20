Lars Sullivan

Real name: Dylan Miley
Height: 6’3″
Weight: 303 lbs.
Date of birth: July 6, 1988
Hometown: Westminster, Colorado
Pro debut: March 2015
Trained by: WWE Performance Center
Finishing move: Freak Accident

Biography

– Prior to joining WWE, Miley played college football
– He was signed to a WWE developmental contract in October 2013, though wouldn’t report to the Performance Center until the following year
– Miley (under his real name) wrestled his first match at the Axxess event prior to WrestleMania 31, defeating Marcus Louis
– Miley made his first NXT TV apperance in April 2017, teaming with Michael Blais in a loss to #DIY (Johnny Gargano & Tommasso Ciampa). Miley destroyed his partner after the match. This began a run of appearances for Miley on the losing side of tag team bouts, with his partner always taking the pin and the post-match beatdown
– In May 2017, Miley became Lars Sullivan
– In August, Sullivan made his first televised singles appearance, attacking No Way Jose
– At Takeover: War Games, Sullivan defeated Kassius Ohno

