Lars Sullivan

Real name: Dylan Miley

Height: 6’3″

Weight: 303 lbs.

Date of birth: July 6, 1988

Hometown: Westminster, Colorado

Pro debut: March 2015

Trained by: WWE Performance Center

Finishing move: Freak Accident

Biography

– Prior to joining WWE, Miley played college football

– He was signed to a WWE developmental contract in October 2013, though wouldn’t report to the Performance Center until the following year

– Miley (under his real name) wrestled his first match at the Axxess event prior to WrestleMania 31, defeating Marcus Louis

– Miley made his first NXT TV apperance in April 2017, teaming with Michael Blais in a loss to #DIY (Johnny Gargano & Tommasso Ciampa). Miley destroyed his partner after the match. This began a run of appearances for Miley on the losing side of tag team bouts, with his partner always taking the pin and the post-match beatdown

– In May 2017, Miley became Lars Sullivan

– In August, Sullivan made his first televised singles appearance, attacking No Way Jose

– At Takeover: War Games, Sullivan defeated Kassius Ohno

