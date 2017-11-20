Jack Swagger on how his pay use to fluctuate in WWE

from his wrestling inc interview

“It is very difficult to plan financially with the WWE because every week the salary was different. Every month the salary was different. It’s based on the house shows and the attendance, and any extra stuff that goes in there. It makes it difficult to be consistent with your budget because it fluctuates,” he said. “It is a couple of thousand each month, but sometimes and a lot of times it is lower and that makes it tough. Once you make it up to a certain income level and you acquire and buy certain things and have a certain way of life, it is really tough on your family to go back below that income level because you have certain things set as far as private schools and things like that.”

“We were always told that the Network was going to be the future of the WWE so anything you can do for that it would be in your best interest. I never really got an explanation as far as how you got paid from the Network or anything like that. At first it started off as them not knowing how they were going to make money off of it and they passed it on to us like that, which doesn’t make any sense how Vince [McMahon] doesn’t know how he is going to make money off of this huge investment he made so I honestly saw a little bit of an increase from the Network pay per views as much as talking trash of not knowing how it worked.”

