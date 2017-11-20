AS I SEE IT 11/20: Remembering, and indies helping during the holidays

It’s actually been twelve years, back on November 13. it seems impossible we’ve all have gotten twelve years older. It seems like yesterday I was watching Eddie Guerrero give us “Latino Heat” in WWE. Yet we have.

Didn’t want to pass without a quick look back at what I had to say that sad day, twelve years (and a week) ago:

—————————

Today, there’s only one subject to talk about…the passing of Eddie Guerrero.

I first met Eddie Guerrero when he came into ECW in April 1994. There have been few within wrestling who’ve ever been genuinely nicer, or more approachable to fans than the Guerrero I got to know.

To this day…one of my most vivid ECW memories was the farewell show for Dean Malenko and Eddie on August 26, 1995.

This may well have been the best match I’ve ever seen for the overall emotional experience combined with the actual match itself anywhere in wrestling. While Dean and Eddie worked better matches in ECW and in Japan, the sheer emotion of the toughest crowd in North America, with the “Please Don’t Go” chants; not to mention the fans, locker room, and Dean and Eddie themselves in tears, accompanied by Joey Styles doing the match call of his life as Guerrero and Malenko worked their last ECW match.

If you ever get the chance to get a UNEDITED tape (meaning, other than WWE Network) of the ECW TV August 29, 1995 show that featured this match, it is a classic and an absolute keeper. But I wish any of you reading this could have been there in person; because, as good a job as Styles’s call and Heyman’s editing did in communicating the feeling one had being there at the Arena that night, it could never do it justice entirely.

Eddie was a kind, decent man who remembered his friends. The most notable example I was able to see was that of Brian Hildebrand, who was remembered and supported on more than one occasion by Guerrero.

I remember being the post-show bar scene at a WCW house show, when I saw Guerrero saying a prayer over his post-show meal…thought it was odd, and then later that night found out about Brian’s cancer.

I also remember the night in 1998 when WCW honored Hildebrand with a night dedicated to him in Knoxville, TN, with a classic match of Chris Jericho/ Eddie Guerrero against Dean Malenko/Chris Benoit… and with Ric Flair and the Four Horsemen presenting Brian with a championship belt, then getting Brian involved in the finish. That Knoxville show was an event reported all over the wrestling world.

Then, in 1999, there was the ‘Curtis Comes Home’ show in Rostraver, PA. Jim Cornette, Shane Douglas, Chris Jericho, Eddie Guerrero, Mick Foley, Chris Benoit, Dean Malenko, Tracy Smothers, Chris Candido, Tammy Sytch, Public Enemy, Dominic DeNucci, Al Snow, D-Lo Brown, Terry Taylor, Les Thatcher, and Sandy Scott took part in this tribute in Brian’s hometown.

Others will go over Eddie Guerrero’s career, but I wanted to spend this column briefly dealing with the human side of Guerrero. The following story explains how I feel in a nutshell.

As I rode with my brother to an independent wrestling show yesterday afternoon, he said pretty much what I felt…that he felt like he’d been kicked square in the balls and for someone like him who can talk about anything to do with wrestling…all he wanted to do was drive to the show. He didn’t want to talk about Eddie at all.

For my brother and myself…and undoubtedly for many, many others; the fact that Eddie was clean and sober…and had been so for some time makes Guerrero’s passing that much harder to deal with. Guerrero was a man who’d found God, dealt with his demons, worked on his addictions to alcohol and other drugs being taken by God with so much to live for. As stated by Chavo Guerrero in WWE’s press conference yesterday, Eddie had just celebrated his fourth anniversary of sobriety.

That makes it hurt all the more to see someone so talented…and such a fundamentally decent person lave this world far too soon.

——————-

Now….Thursday is Thanksgiving Day.

Christmas trees are already up in many if, not all) local stores. HSN and QVC have been selling for Christmas for weeks, and Hallmark Channel is already into its Christmas mega-movie marathons. The retail and cyber-universes are busy. People are already mauling each other at stores, and were recently in line to get the new iPhone (if it isn’t already breaking or having issues with the cold)… or are even getting something for their kids.

Over the years, independent wrestling promotions in my Philadelphia/South Jersey area have provided help to those who NEED, rather than WANT, as part of their year-end shows, promotions ranging from the family-friendly United Wrestling Coalition (for over 20 years) to the hardcore themed Combat Zone Wrestling (for 12 years) to indies of various sizes and types throughout the United States and Canada run such events from October to the Holidays and beyond.

50 such events have been announced for the Holidays or already held:

November

* Hoosier Pro Wrestling raised $775 cash, 10 new bikes valued at $800 and $500+ in toys (total donation of over $2000) at the November 4 19th anniversary show (as well as collected toys at the October 7 show)

* Cassidy Christie Memorial Show raised $2,300 for the Cassidy Christie Memorial College Scholarship Fund. Cassidy Christie is the 11 year old daughter of longtime Michigan wrestler Pete Christie who died from a rare form of cancer in November 2015.

* Smash Wrestling presented a show in Cobourg, ON in support of Fighting the Truth on November 10. Fighting the Truth is a non-profit organization which raises awareness for mental illness and alcohol and substance abuse in sports.

* UWE Pro Wrestling presented its annual Headlock for Hunger on November 11 at The Wex in Cadillac, MI. Just over 200 pounds of canned and non-perishable food was collected for Shepard’s Table.

* Fighting for Autism partnered with Dynamo Pro Wrestling in a benefit show on November 11 in St. Charles, MO.

* Northern Tier Wrestling presented Fight for the Cure on November 12th in Towanda, PA and raised $320 for the Janet Weis Children’s Hospital helping children with pediatric cancer.

* Tommy Wildfire Rich’s Wrestling School in Myrtle Beach, BC did a food drive from November 6-14. Numerous boxes of non-perishable and canned food were donated to local charities along with fresh chickens, from a local merchant, Fieldale Farms.

* Primal Conflict Wrestling has scheduled its annual food drive at its November 18 Harper’s Ferry, WV event. Fans that bring 2 canned or nonperishable food items will receive a $5 off coupon for Primal Conflict Wrestling merchandise. All donations will go to Jefferson County Community Ministries.

* IWA Vintage Pro Wrestling and DAWG held a benefit event on November 18 at The Alms Center in Bridgeton, NJ for CASA. Nearly $100 was raised that will help the organization that advocates on behalf of abused and neglected children who are struggling in foster care.

* All Pro Wrestling and the Food Bank of Northern Nevada are again holding Headlock on Hunger on November 18 at the Edward C Reed High School, Sparks, NV.

* NOVA Pro Wrestling will again help the Jewish Community Center of Fairfax, VA on November 24 with its FACETS Toy Collection at its “11th Dimension” show at the JCC in Fairfax, VA.

* Appalachian Mountain Wrestling presents “Thanksgiving Turmoil 2” on November 23 in Hazard, KY at AB Combs Elementary School. Bell time is at 7:30pm. The promotion is collecting toys for their annual Toy Drive.

* Appalachian Mountain Wrestling presents “Blue & Black Friday” on November 24 in Jackson, KY at Breathitt County High School. Bell time is at 7:30 pm. The promotion is collecting toys for their annual Toy Drive.

* Vancouver Island Pro Wrestling presents “Headlocks for Hunger” on November 25 for the fourth consecutive year at the Departure Bay Activity Center in Nanaimo, BC, VIPW will be collecting for the local Loaves and Fishes food bank. Fans get one raffle ticket for each food item for some awesome prizes.

* All Star Wrestling/West Virginia returns to Madison, WV on Black Friday (November 24th). Santa will for the second straight year, be collecting bags of toys and cash donations for The Nice List.

* Pro Wrestling Eclipse presents November Bash on November 26 at the Oshawa Legion Branch 43, Oshawa, ON. This year’s November Bash will be a fundraiser for two good causes: Feed The Street and Cold Foot Canada. Non perishable goods and clothing will be collected at the show.

* Classic Championship Wrestling returns to Lebanon, PA on November 24 for Blood, Sweat, and Beers, benefiting Toys for Tots. Please bring a new, unopened toy and get $5 off your ticket.

December

* Christian Wrestling Association International and Cody Hawk Pro Wrestling Training Camp present Warehouse Wars on Friday, December 1 at 1930 Fairgrove Ave, Hamilton, OH. The event features live pro wrestling, featuring the stars of the CWAI & the students of Cody Hawk’s Pro Wrestling Training Camp. This will be an old school style wrestling show, with heroes and villains. Clean family friendly wrestling, the way it should be. All seats $5. $2 off with donation of canned or non-perishable food items.

* MCW Pro Wrestling has “Season’s Beatings”, its annual Toys for Tots show scheduled for December 1 in Joppa, MD.

* Hoosier Pro Wrestling does its Firemen’s Cheer Fund Toys for Tots show (of three shows yearly) in Columbus, IN on December 2.

* Wrestling for Charity presents “Fight for Daniel” on December 2 at the Claremore Community Center, Claremore, OK to benefit the families of children fighting childhood cancer.

* Monster Factory Pro Wrestling returns on December 2 to the Monster Factory, 541 Mantua Avenue, Paulsboro, NJ, on December 2. Monster Factory Pro Wrestling is doing a Toys for Tots collection at the show.

* Tommy Wildfire Rich’s Wrestling School in Myrtle Beach, BC will be doing a Toys For Tots drive during December, with the X Gym the first drop off location

* United Wrestling Coalition of Wrightstown, NJ, will hold their annual Toys for Tots event on December 2; with a special emphasis this year on behalf of the victims of Harvey, asking for a small donation or note of encouragement to this year’s hurricane victims in Houston and Puerto Rico. Go to https://www.facebook.com/UWCFanCave for further information.

* The Delaware/South Jersey based ECWA runs its annual Toys for Tots show on December 2 in Woodbury Heights, NJ.

* Chinlock Wrestling comes to Kingston, ON on December 2 for its annual holiday charity show. Ricky “The Dragon” Steamboat is featured.

* Ring Wars Carolina returns to Lumberton, NC on December 2, donations of gift cards $5 or more as admission accepted for area flood victims.

* Keystone State Wrestling Alliance presents: Fan Fest/Toy Drive 2017 on December 2 at the Spirit Hall (old Lawrenceville Moose) , 242 51st Street, Pittsburgh, PA

* American Premier Wrestling presents BRAWL 30 – Toys for Tots on December 2 at the APW Slam Center , Statesboro, GA. – Doors Open, 4:30 pm. Emerald Match, 4:45 pm. Bell Time, 5:00 pm. $7 Adults/Kids, $3.

* Aspire Pro Wrestling returns to action on December 3 at the Pennsauken Youth Athletic Association, 3501 Elm Avenue, Pennsauken with a 2:00 pm belltime. Donations of canned goods and non-perishables will be collected for the South Jersey Food Bank.

* Brew City Wrestling has scheduled its annual Headlock for Hunger food collection at its December 8 show in West Allis, WI.

* California’s Big Time Wrestling returns for “Rock The Bells”, their annual holiday toy drive in Newark, CA on December 8.

* H20: HardCore Hustle Organization returns on December 8 for HOSS, a 16 person tournament at the Monroe Business Center, 1041 Glassboro Road/Building C/Suite 1 in Williamstown, NJ. The show will feature a Toys for Toys collection.

* United Pro Wrestling teams up with Ultimate Championship Wrestling on December 9 for a Toys for Tots Toy Drive at the National Guard Armory in Bowling Green, KY.

* Northeast Wrestling returns to the NEW Arena, 40 Peck Road, Bethany, CT on Saturday, December 9 for King of Bethany. This is Northeast Wrestling’s annual holiday spectacular and a Toys for Tots – Fundraising event. The Marines will be in attendance that day. The promotion asks all of its fans to help those in need to bring an unwrapped toy and support Toys for Tots this holiday season.

* Grand Slam Wrestling returns to the GSW Arena, Old Forge, PA for Jingle Brawl on December 9. A Toys for Tots collection takes place at the show.

* All State Championship Wrestling returns to New Egypt, NJ on December 9 at New Egypt High School with a 7:00 pm bell time to benefit Toys for Tots. $5 off your ticket with a new, unwrapped toy.

* 3Count Pro Wrestling returns to Liberty High 124 Red Devil Dr, Liberty, SC on December 9 for Country Santa Clash 5 as they raise money and collect toys for Country Santa. WWE Hall of Famer Arn Anderson will be there for a VIP meet and greet at 5:30 pm

* Combat Zone Wrestling and DJ Hyde have agreed again to do the annual Toys for Tots collection (in conjunction with the Marine Corps Reserve) for the thirteenth year in a row at Combat Zone Wrestling’s Cage of Death 19 on December 9 at the Rastelli Kids Complex, 1855 Hurffville Rd, Sewell, NJ. Matches announced: In the Cage of Death… CZW World Heavyweight Champion Rickey Shane Page vs. Joe Gacy vs. Shane Strickland, and Jimmy Lloyd vs. Matt Tremont Pit of 10,000 thumbtacks match

* DCW Pro Wrestling presents Rumble for Glory on December 9 at the Milford Community Center, 105 NE Front St. Milford, DE to benefit the Marine Toys for Tots Foundation.

* Golden Corner Wrestling presents Christmas Corner in Seneca, SC on December 10 at the Bounty Land Baptist Church, 1926 Blue Ridge Blvd, Seneca, SC. The event will raise money for a local fan’s medical bills, plus acts as a Toys for Tots show (bring an unwrapped toy and receive 1 free student ticket with 1 paid adult ticket) .

* Ontario’s Smash Wrestling presents SMASH!STIGMA! together with Wrestling With Stigma to benefit the The Peterborough AIDS Resource Network on December 10 at The Venue, Peterborough, ON. SMASH!STIGMA! will feature top local, Canadian and International wrestling personalities such as Petey Williams “The Canadian Destroyer” TNA Wrestling Star, Tyson Dux

* Imperial Wrestling Revolution will do a Toys for Tots show at its December 10 show in Ardmore, OK. They are also working on starting a partnership with Vettix.org, which gives away free tickets to active duty military personnel and veterans.

* Pro Wrestling All Stars presents Christmas Classic on Friday night December 15th from The Play Atlantis in Melvindale, MI featuring former WWE star Adam Rose. This is the promotion’s annual Toys for Tots show. Please bring a new, unwrapped toy to the event. Every child deserves a Christmas.

* Crossfire Wrestling comes to Lincoln Alexander Centre, 160 King Street East, Hamilton, ON on December 16 with an 8:00 pm belltime in a benefit for Mission Services Men’s Shelter and Addiction Services.

* Elite Canadian Championship Wrestling presents its annual Wrestling For Hunger show in New Westminster, BC on December 16. 7:30 pm bell time (doors open at 7:00 pm)

* Georgia Wrestling Extreme presents its first Annual Holiday Throwdown and Toy Drive on December 16 in Albany, GA. Tickets are only $10, ($7 with any unwrapped Toy) kids 5 and under are free. Special appearances by Scott Hudson and Jimmy Rave .

* Miracle in Greektown takes place December 17 in Toronto, ON to benefit the John Howard Society of Toronto, which provides addiction/harm reduction services, domestic violence services and more

* Keystone Championship Wrestling presents “Slay Bells Ring”, a Toys for Tots show, on December 23 at the Darby Recreation Center, 1022 Ridge Avenue, Darby, PA.

For those of you readers who see giving a toy, a can of food, or a warm coat as just one small thing, please understand this: a can of soup means that gets a meal for a day, a box of rice means that a family is fed for a week or more, a warm coat meant a child won’t shiver uncontrollably when they walk to school, or a toy meant that a child is allowed a moment of innocence and joy, often after they’ve gone through fear and deprivation for far too long. Just like the people did and are doing for those in need in Puerto Rico, Texas and Florida…now it’s your turn to do that one small thing.

So… if you’re a independent wrestling promotion, and you HAVEN’T thought of doing a charity-themed holiday show to give back to your community….time to start planning. If you’re an indy fan, and your promotion isn’t named…ask them if they plan to do something this year.

As always, I’ll plug these events here to the point you can recite them in your sleep; no matter what else I may discuss in this blog. Please send them to me ASAP at bobmagee1@hotmail.com or bobmagee856@gmail.com.

Until next time….

