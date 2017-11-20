Alberto El Patron’s restaurant La Cantinita in San Antonio closes down

The website MySanAntonio.com is reporting that the restaurant recently opened by Alberto El Patron, La Cantinita, has closed down.

There are advertising for lease attached to the outer walls of the building and barricades are set up outside. The restaurant, opened a year ago on Blanco Road, had a bunch of wrestlers show up for the grand opening. The Yelp listing marks the business as closed.

El Patron and Paige hosted a Royal Rumble viewing party in January and a few months ago, El Patron invited Triple H to visit the restaurant when San Antonio hosted Smackdown so he could beat him up.

