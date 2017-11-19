WWE Announces New Matches for the Survivor Series Kickoff Pre-show

WWE has announced two new matches for tonight’s Survivor Series Kickoff pre-show – Matt Hardy vs. Elias plus Breezango vs. Kevin Owens & Sami Zayn. Remember to join us for live coverage beginning at 5pm EST.

Below is the updated card for tonight:

5-on-5 Traditional Survivor Series Elimination Match

Team Captain Kurt Angle, Braun Strowman, Finn Balor, Samoa Joe, Triple H vs. Team Captain Shane McMahon, Randy Orton, Bobby Roode, Shinsuke Nakamura, John Cena

5-on-5 Traditional Survivor Series Elimination Match

Team Captain Alicia Fox, Nia Jax, Asuka, Sasha Banks, Bayley vs. Team Captain Becky Lynch, Carmella, Tamina Snuka, Naomi, Natalya

RAW vs. SmackDown

WWE Universal Champion Brock Lesnar vs. WWE Champion AJ Styles

RAW vs. SmackDown

WWE Intercontinental Champion The Miz vs. WWE United States Champion Baron Corbin

RAW vs. SmackDown

RAW Women’s Champion Alexa Bliss vs. SmackDown Women’s Champion Charlotte Flair

RAW vs. SmackDown

RAW Tag Team Champions Sheamus and Cesaro vs. SmackDown Tag Team Champions The Usos

RAW vs. SmackDown

The Shield (Roman Reigns, Seth Rollins, Dean Ambrose) vs. The New Day (Kofi Kingston, Big E, Xavier Woods)

Kickoff Pre-show: WWE Cruiserweight Title Match

Kalisto vs. Enzo Amore

Kickoff Pre-show

Matt Hardy vs. Elias

Kickoff Pre-show

Breezango vs. Kevin Owens and Sami Zayn

