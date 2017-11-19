This Day In Wrestling History – November 19th

1950 – Danny McShain defeats Verne Gagne, to win the NWA Junior Heavyweight Championship.

1960 – Johnny Valentine & Buddy Rogers defeat The Fabulous Kangaroos (Al Costello & Roy Heffernan), to win the NWA Northeast United States Tag Team Championship.

1966 – Mad Dog Vachon defeats Dick the Bruiser, to win the AWA World Heavyweight Championship.

1990 – Mr. Perfect defeats The Texas Tornado, to win the WWF Intercontinental Championship (aired on TV on December 15th).

1991 – WCW Clash of the Champions XVII is held in Savannah, GA in front of 6,922 fans. The show draws a 4.3 TV rating for TBS.

– Big Josh defeats Thomas Rich, in a Lumberjack Match.

– Bobby Eaton defeats Firebreaker Chip.

– Tom Zenk defeats The Diamond Studd.

– Steve Austin defeats P.N. News, to retain the WCW World Television Championship.

– Cactus Jack defeats Van Hammer.

– Dustin Rhodes & Ricky Steamboat defeat The Enforcers (Arn Anderson & Larry Zbyszko), to win the WCW World Tag Team Championship.

– Brian Pillman defeats Johnny B. Badd, to retain the WCW Light Heavyweight Championship.

– Rick Rude defeats Sting, to win the WCW United States Championship.

– Lex Luger defeats Scott Steiner, to retain the WCW World Heavyweight Championship.

1994 – Chris Candido defeats Tracy Smothers, to win the vacant NWA World Heavyweight Championship.

1995 – WWF Survivor Series is held in Landover, Maryland in front of 14,500 fans. The ’95 edition broke the tradition, of Survivor Series being held on Thanksgiving Eve or Thanksgiving Day.

Dark Match:

– The Smoking Gunns (Bart & Billy) defeat The Public Enemy (Johnny Grunge & Rocco Rock).

Survivor Series PPV:

– In a 4-on-4 Survivor Series Elimination Match, The 1-2-3 Kid, Dr. Tom Prichard, Rad Radford (aka Louie Spicolli), & Skip defeat Barry Horowitz, Bob Holly, Marty Jannetty, & Hakushi.

– In a 4-on-4 Survivor Series Elimination Match, Aja Kong, Bertha Faye, Tomoko Watanbe, & Lioness Asuka defeat Alundra Blayze, Chaparita Asari, Kyoko Inoue, & Sakie Hasegawa.

– Goldust defeats Bam Bam Bigelow in a one-on-one match.

– In a third 4-on-4 Survivor Series Elimination Match, The Darkside (Fatu, The Undertaker, Savio Vega, & Henry O. Godwinn) defeat The Royals (Hunter Hearst Helmsely, Isaac Yankem, DDS, King Mabel, & Jerry ‘The King’ Lawler).

– In the final 4-on-4 Survivor Series Elimination Match, Ahmed Johnson, The British Bulldog, Shawn Michaels, & Sycho Sid defeat Dean Douglas, Razor Ramon, Owen Hart, & Yokozuna.

– In a No Disqualification Match, Bret Hart defeats Diesel, to win the WWF Championship.

2000 – WWF Survivor Series is held in Tampa, FL in front of 18,602 fans.

Sunday Night Heat:

– Val Venis (with Bull Buchanan, Edge, Christian, & The Godfather) defeats Jeff Hardy (with Lita, Matt Hardy, & The Dudley Boyz).

Survivor Series PPV:

– In a Six-Person Mixed Tag Team Match, ‘The Lethal Weapon’ Steve Blackman, Crash Holly, & Molly Holly defeat Trish Stratus, Test, & Albert.

– In a 4-on-4 Survivor Series Elimination Match, The Radicalz (Chris Benoit, Perry Saturn, Dean Malenko, & Eddie Guerrero) defeat Chyna, Billy Gunn, Road Dogg, & K-Kwik.

– Kane defeats Chris Jericho in a one-on-one match.

– European Champion William Regal defeats Hardcore Holly, via disqualification, to retain the title.

– The Rock defeats Rikishi in a one-on-one match.

– Ivory defeats Lita, to retain the WWF Women’s Championship.

– Kurt Angle defeats The Undertaker, to retain the WWF Championship.

– In another 4-on-4 Survivor Series Elimination Match, The Dudley Boyz (Bubba Ray & D-Von) and The Hardy Boyz (Matt & Jeff) defeat Edge & Christian, and Right to Censor (Bull Buchanan & The Goodfather).

– A No Disqualification Match between Triple H and Stone Cold Steve Austin ends in a no-contest. The match ended when Austin, in a forklift, dropped Triple H’s car off the forklift, 30 feet in the air. The car landed on its top, with Triple H still inside the car.

2001 – Several changes occurred on this evening’s RAW, the night after Survivor Series.

Vince McMahon fires commentator Paul Heyman in the middle of the ring. While Heyman is dragged away by security, he’s introduced to his replacement, a returning Jerry ‘The King’ Lawler. Heyman had replaced Lawler nine months earlier after Lawler had quit the WWF.

fires commentator in the middle of the ring. While Heyman is dragged away by security, he’s introduced to his replacement, a returning Heyman had replaced Lawler nine months earlier after Lawler had quit the WWF. Also fired were the two leaders of The Alliance, Shane & Stephanie McMahon . Vince had brought both out to the ring to explain their actions during the ‘Invasion.’ While Shane accepted defeat and walked away, Stephanie cried and begged and refused to leave the ring. Stephanie had to be escorted out of the ring by security.

. Vince had brought both out to the ring to explain their actions during the ‘Invasion.’ While accepted defeat and walked away, cried and begged and refused to leave the ring. Stephanie had to be escorted out of the ring by security. The WCW Championship, held by The Rock , becomes unbranded and is simply known as the ‘World Championship.’

, becomes unbranded and is simply known as the ‘World Championship.’ Members of the Alliance who held WWF titles were allowed to keep their jobs. This included Christian (WWF European Champion) , Rob Van Dam (WWF Hardcore Champion), and The Dudley Boyz (WWF Tag Team Champions). Stacy Keibler also keeps her job, due to her status as the valet for The Dudleyz . And finally, Alliance member Test keeps his job, as he was the winner of the Immunity Battle Royal at the previous night’s Survivor Series; Test earns immunity from being fired for one calendar year.

also keeps her job, due to her status as the valet for . And finally, Alliance member keeps his job, as he was the winner of the Immunity Battle Royal at the previous night’s Survivor Series; Test earns immunity from being fired for one calendar year. Vince McMahon introduces his ‘Kiss My Ass’ Club, and William Regal (Alliance Commissioner) had to kiss Vince’s backside, in order to keep HIS job.

had to kiss Vince’s backside, in order to keep HIS job. Ric Flair makes his first WWF appearance since 1993, to announce to Vince McMahon that he ‘bet on a winner’ at Survivor Series . Flair tells Vince that when Shane & Stephanie McMahon sold their WWF stock in order to purchase WCW & ECW, Flair himself was the consortium who bought the stock. This meant that Ric Flair was now co-owner of the WWF ; he and Vince McMahon would now be business partners.

makes his first WWF appearance since 1993, to announce to Vince McMahon that he ‘bet on a winner’ at . Flair tells Vince that when Shane & Stephanie McMahon sold their WWF stock in order to purchase WCW & ECW, Flair himself was the consortium who bought the stock. This meant that ; he and Vince McMahon would now be business partners. Towards the end of the program, WWF Champion Stone Cold Steve Austin attacks Kurt Angle (the ‘mole’ in The Alliance) in the ring. Vince was set to make Angle the new WWF Champion, for his actions that helped Team WWF win at Survivor Series, while Austin had not shown up to the arena yet. Austin then attacks Vince while Ric Flair stood idly by. Austin becomes a ‘face’ for the first time since WrestleMania X-Seven, reclaims his WWF Championship, and celebrates in the ring, with Flair, with some beers to close out the show.

2006 – TNA Genesis is held at the Impact Zone in Orlando, in front of 900 fans.

Dark Matches:

– Robert Roode (with Ms. Brooks) defeats Eric Young

– In what I’m assuming was an immediate rematch, Young defeats Roode in a second dark match.

Genesis PPV:

– In a 2-on-3 Handicap Match, The Voodoo Kin Mafia (B.G. James & Kip James) defeat Kazarian, Maverick Matt, & Johnny Devine.

– The Naturals (Andy Douglas & Chase Stevens) defeat Sonjay Dutt & Jay Lethal.

– Christopher Daniels defeats Chris Sabin, to retain the X Division Championship.

– Ron Killings & Lance Hoyt defeat The Paparazzi (Alex Starr & Alex Shelley).

– Christian Cage defeats AJ Styles.

– The Latin American XChange (Homicide & Hernandez) defeat America’s Most Wanted (James Storm & Chris Harris), to retain the NWA World Tag Team Championship.

– Abyss defeats Sting, via disqualification, to win the NWA World Heavyweight Championship. At the time, TNA rules allowed for a title to change hands on a disqualification. Sting was disqualified after pushing the referee.

– Kurt Angle defeats Samoa Joe.

2011 – ROH Glory By Honor X is held in Chicago Ridge, Illinois in front of 525 fans.

– In a Four-Corner Survival Match, Michael Elgin defeats Adam Cole, Grizzly Redwood, and Mike Bennett.

– Jimmy Jacobs fought Tommaso Ciampa to a no-contest.

– Eddie Edwards defeats Kyle O’Reilly.

– The Briscoe Brothers (Mark & Jay) defeat The Young Bucks (Nick & Matt Jackson).

– Jay Lethal fought Roderick Strong to a time-limit draw.

– Wrestling’s Greatest Tag Team (Charlie Haas & Shelton Benjamin) defeat The All Night Express (Kenny King & Rhett Titus), to retain the ROH World Tag Team Championship.

– Davey Richards defeats El Generico, to retain the ROH World Championship.

2012 – In the finals of a 16-man tournament, Masato Tanaka defeats Karl Anderson, to become the inaugural NEVER Openweight Champion.

2014 – On the final Impact Wrestling episode to air on Spike TV, Taryn Terrell defeats Havok and Gail Kim, to win the TNA Knockouts Championship (Three-Way Match). In a Four-Way Match, Low Ki defeats DJ Z, Tigre Uno, and Manik, to win the TNA X Division Championship.

Earlier in the day, TNA Wrestling announced that it would move all of its programming to Destination America, effective January 2015.

2015 – One year later, TNA Wrestling announces that it would move all of its programming to Pop TV, effective January 2016.

2016 – Su Yung defeats Leva Bates, to win the WSU Spirit Championship.

2016 – NXT TakeOver: Toronto is held at the Air Canada Centre in front of 12,649 fans. Mickie James made a one-night only return to WWE, at this NXT event.

– Bobby Roode defeats Tye Dillinger.

– The Authors of Pain (Akam & Rezar) defeat TM-61 (Shane Thorne & Nick Miller), to win the Dusty Rhodes Tag Team Classic Tournament. The Authors’ manager, Paul Ellering, was suspended above the ring inside a cage.

– In a Two-out-of-Three Falls, DIY (Johnny Gargano & Tommaso Ciampa) defeat The Revival (Dash Wilder & Scott Dawson), 2-falls-to-1, to win the NXT Tag Team Championship.

– Asuka defeats Mickie James, via submission, to retain the NXT Women’s Championship.

– Samoa Joe defeats Shinsuke Nakamura, to win the NXT Championship for the second time. Joe is the first, and only, two-time NXT Champion.

Happy birthday to former WCW owner Ted Turner (76)

Also, today would have been the birthday of former WWF and WCW valet Miss Elizabeth (54)

HAPPY BIRTHDAY TO: Former WCW owner, Ted Turner (79 years old); retired wrestling referee & member of The Hart Family, Wayne Hart (65 years old); former DREAMWAVE Tag Team Champion, Matt Knicks (27 years old); 2-time APW Worldwide Internet Champion J.J. Perez (38 years old); and former ECW wrestler Joe Chetti (54 years old).

Today would’ve been the 89th birthday for former WWWA World Heavyweight Champion, Dara Singh. Today would’ve also been the 57th birthday for former WWF/WCW manager & valet, Miss Elizabeth.

(Visited 1 times, 1 visits today)