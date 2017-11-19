Legacy Talent says Flair is lying and hid money from deals he made

Legacy Talent and Entertainment, the former management company who represented Nature Boy Ric Flair, issued a statement on the lawsuit filed against them by Flair, defending the position of the company.

“Ric Flair has always been known to be dramatic and looking desperately for the spotlight. That’s fine as a wrestler but it is despicable when he blatantly lies,” the statement reads, pointing out that Flair always “left a trail of destruction,” be it with dealing with his ex wives, the IRS, his creditors, former business partners and others. “The debris is everywhere.”

Legacy Talent said that it’s sad that things have come to this after the two parties worked together for over a decade. They claimed that the money Flair says he’s owed are in a trust account “that he had not yet earned” and acknowledged that the two are working out a settlement on the sums of money owed from deals and money Flair hid from his management.

Flair filed the lawsuit earlier this week claiming that Legacy Talent and Entertainment stole the $25,000 he was owed for the ESPN 30 for 30 documentary. He also said that he’s owed $46,000 from them.

