Drew McIntyre talked about NXT War Games not having a roof on the cage

“We used to have a roof on it, but that kind of limited the creativity and the crazy stuff the guys can do. We’re in 2017 and the guys are a little more crazy, there is a chance the guys are going to fly off the cage, two rings – side-by-side – surrounded by a cage. Three teams of three, kicking the crap out of each other.”

