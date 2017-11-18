Triple H Hypes Takeover Matches, Paul Ellering Uses Donald Trump Line, Charlotte Flair

– WWE posted this alternate look at Charlotte Flair winning the SmackDown Women’s Title from Natalya this past Tuesday and her emotional post-match celebration with WWE Hall of Famer Ric Flair:

– WWE Hall of Famer Paul Ellering borrowed a quote from President Donald Trump to hype tonight’s “Takeover: WarGames” main event, which will feature The Authors of Pain & Roderick Strong vs. SAnitY vs. The Undisputed Era. Ellering wrote the following on The Authors “draining the swamp” tonight:

– Speaking of tonight’s Takeover event, Triple H tweeted the following to hype Andrade “Cien” Almas vs. NXT Champion Drew McIntyre, The Velveteen Dream vs. Aleister Black and the Fatal 4 Way to crown a new NXT Women’s Champion between Kairi Sane, Ember Moon, Nikki Cross and Peyton Royce:

The thing about being on the top of the mountain is…

…someone is always trying to knock you off. Who will be "The Man" in @WWENXT?@DMcIntyreWWE vs. @AndradeCienWWE for the NXT Championship.#NXTTakeOver: WarGames #WeAreNXThttps://t.co/EKmuL7x0Mf — Triple H (@TripleH) November 18, 2017

Follow Marc on Twitter at @this_is_marc. Send any news, tips or corrections to us by clicking here.

Big News on a Crazy Brock Lesnar Feud, “Broken” Hardy Plans for WWE RAW Revealed, Vince McMahon Upset with WWE Newcomer, New GIFs & Galleries, More

(Visited 1 times, 1 visits today)