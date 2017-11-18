This Day In Wrestling History – November 18th

1938 – Jim Londos defeats Bronko Nagurski, to win the World Heavyweight Championship. Londos would retain the title until his retirement on January 28, 1946 – a span of 2,628 consecutive days as World Heavyweight Champion.

1978 – Mike George & Randy Tyler defeat Jerry Brown & Bobby Jaggers, to win the NWA (Tri-State) United States Tag Team Championship.

1984 – Gran Hamada defeats Gran Cochisse, to win the NWA World Middleweight Championship.

1989 – The Steiner Brothers (Rick & Scott) defeat The Fabulous Freebirds (Jimmy Garvin & Michael Hayes), to win the NWA World Tag Team Championship.

1992 – WCW Clash of the Champions XXI is held in Macon, GA in front of 7,500 fans.

– Brian Pillman defeats Brad Armstrong.

– Erik Watts & Kensuke Sasaki defeat Arn Anderson & Bobby Eaton.

– In a Boxing Match, Scotty Flamingo (with Diamond Dallas Page & Vinnie Vegas) defeats Johnny B. Badd (with Teddy Long).

– In a 2-on-3 Handicap Match, Ron Simmons & 2 Cold Scorpio defeat Tony Atlas, The Barbarian, & Cactus Jack.

– Madusa and Paul E. Dangerously fight to a time-limit draw.

– Sting defeats Rick Rude, in a semifinal match of the King of Cable Tournament.

– Ricky Steamboat & Shane Douglas defeat Barry Windham & Dustin Rhodes, to win the NWA/WCW World Tag Team Championships.

1995 – ECW November to Remember is held at the ECW Arena in Philadelphia, in front of 1,150 fans.

– Don. E. Allen and The Broad Street Bully fight to a no-contest.

– Buh Buh Ray Dudley defeats The Broad Street Bully.

– Konnan defeats Jason Knight; Taz served as special guest referee.

– Stevie Richards (with The Blue Meanie) defeats El Puerto Riqueno.

– The Pitbulls (#1 & #2) defeat The Eliminators (John Kronus & Perry Saturn).

– Rey Misterio, Jr. defeats Psicosis, in a Mexican Death Match.

– The Sandman & 2 Cold Scorpio defeat The Public Enemy (Johnny Grunge & Rocco Rock), to retain the ECW World Tag Team Championship.

– Bill Alfonso defeats Tod Gordon; Taz served as special guest referee.

– Mikey Whipwreck defeats Steve Austin, to retain the ECW World Heavyweight Championship.

– Sabu defeats Hack Meyers.

– Terry Funk & Tommy Dreamer defeat Cactus Jack & Raven.

1996 – In the Monday Night Wars, WCW Monday Nitro (3.2 TV rating) beats WWF Monday Night RAW (2.4 rating).

2001 – WWF Survivor Series is held in at the Greensboro (North Carolina) Coliseum, in front of 10,142 fans. By comparison, attendance-wise at the same venue, Unforgiven: In Your House in 1998 drew 21,427 fans, and King of the Ring in 1999 drew 19,761 fans. Survivor Series 2001 marked the end of the WCW/ECW ‘Invasion.’

Sunday Night Heat:

– In a Six-Man Tag Team Match, Justin Credible, Lance Storm, & Raven (Alliance) defeat Albert, Scotty 2 Hotty, & Spike Dudley (WWF).

Survivor Series PPV:

– Christian (Alliance) defeats Al Snow (WWF), to retain the WWF European Championship.

– William Regal (Alliance) defeats Tajiri (WWF, with Torrie Wilson in his corner).

– In a Title Unification Match, WWF Intercontinental Champion Edge defeats WCW United States Champion Test (Alliance member), to retain the Intercontinental Championship, AND win the WCW United States Championship. The WCW United States Championship would be deactivated.

– In a Steel Cage Title Unification Match, WCW Tag Team Champions The Dudley Boyz (Bubba Ray & D-Von) (with Stacy Keibler), defeat WWF Tag Team Champions The Hardy Boyz (Matt & Jeff), to unify the titles.

– Test (Alliance member) wins a 20-Man Immunity Battle Royal, which earned him immunity from being fired, for one calendar year.

– In a Six-Pack Challenge, Trish Stratus (WWF) defeats Ivory (Alliance), Jazz (Alliance), Jacqueline (WWF), Lita (WWF), and Mighty Molly ( Alliance), to win the vacant WWF Women’s Championship.

– In a 5-on-5 Survivor Series Elimination Match, Team WWF (Chris Jericho, Kane, The Undertaker, The Rock, & Big Show) defeat Team Alliance (Booker T, Kurt Angle, Stone Cold Steve Austin, Shane McMahon, & Rob Van Dam).

2004 – On SmackDown, John Cena defeats Carlito Caribbean Cool, to win the WWE United States Championship.

2005 – This evening’s Friday Night SmackDown is a tribute show to Eddie Guerrero; Eddie had passed away five days earlier. Feuds were set aside and no wrestlers were forced to compete. Among those who did compete was Eddie’s nephew, Chavo Guerrero, Jr. Chavo would defeat JBL by using Eddie’s finishing move, the frog splash.

2006 – In a Fatal 4-Way Tag Team Match, B-Boy & Super Dragon defeat The Kings of Wrestling (Chris Candido & Claudio Castagnoli), The Motor City Machine Guns (Alex Shelley & Chris Sabin), and Davey Richards & Roderick Strong, to win the Pro Wrestling Guerrilla Tag Team Championship.

2007 – WWE Survivor Series is held in Miami, in front of 12,500 fans.

– In a Triple Threat Match, CM Punk defeats John Morrison and The Miz, to retain the ECW Championship.

– In a 10-Diva Tag Team Match, Kelly Kelly, Maria, Michelle McCool, Mickie James, & Torrie Wilson defeat Layla, Melina, Victoria, Beth Phoenix, & Jillian Hall.

– Lance Cade & Trevor Murdoch defeat Cody Rhodes & Hardcore Holly, to retain the World Tag Team Championship.

– In a 4-on-5 Survivor Series Elimination Match, Jeff Hardy, Kane, Triple H, & Rey Mysterio defeat MVP, Umaga, Finlay, Mr. Kennedy, Big Daddy V.

– The Great Khali (with Ranjin Singh) defeat Hornswoggle (with Vince & Shane McMahon), via disqualification.

– Randy Orton defeats Shawn Michaels, to retain the WWE Championship. Michael’s ‘sweet chin music’ was banned for this match. Orton would’ve lost the title had he gotten himself disqualified.

– In a Hell in a Cell Match, Batista defeats The Undertaker, to retain the World Heavyweight Championship.

2011 – Dragon Rojo Jr. defeats Jushin Thunder Liger, to win the CMLL World Middleweight Championship. Dragon Rojo Jr. holds the title all the way until March 25, 2017 – a span of 1,954 consecutive days.

2011 – In a Six-Way Elimination Match, Michael Elgin defeats Eddie Edwards, Jay Briscoe, Kyle O’Reilly, Mark Briscoe, and Roderick Strong, to win the Ring of Honor Survival of the Fittest Tournament.

2012 – WWE Survivor Series is held in Indianapolis, in front of 8,500 fans. The event is notable for the onscreen debut of The Shield.

Pre-Show:

– 3MB (Jinder Mahal & Heath Slater) defeat Team Co-Bro (Santino Marella & Zack Ryder).

Survivor Series PPV:

– In a 5-on-5 Survivor Series Elimination Match, Brodus Clay, Justin Gabriel, Rey Mysterio, Sin Cara, & Tyson Kidd defeat Primo, Epico, Tensai, and The Prime Time Players (Darren Young & Titus O’Neil).

– Eve Torres defeats Kaitlyn, to retain the WWE Divas Championship.

– Antonio Cesaro defeats R-Truth, to retain the United States Championship.

– Sheamus defeats World Heavyweight Champion Big Show, via disqualification; Big Show retains the title.

– In a 5-on-5 Survivor Series Elimination Match, Team Ziggler (Alberto Del Rio, Dolph Ziggler, Wade Barrett, Damien Sandow, & David Otunga) defeat Team Foley (Daniel Bryan, Kane, Kofi Kingston, The Miz, & Randy Orton).

– In a Triple Threat Match, CM Punk defeats John Cena and Ryback, to retain the WWE Championship. The Shield made their debut during the match, and triple powerbombed Ryback through the announcer’s table. This allowed Punk to pin Cena in the ring. With the victory, Punk becomes the seventh wrestler in history, to retain the WWF/E Championship consecutively, for one full year.

2013 – On Monday Night RAW, Big E. Langston defeats Curtis Axel, to win the WWE Intercontinental Championship.

2016 – Will Ospreay defeats Bobby Fish, to win the ROH World Television Championship.

HAPPY BIRTHDAY TO: indie wrestler Gregory Edwards (36 years old); former IWGP Tag Team Champion Tomoaki Honma (41 years old); former NXT wrestler as Skyler Moon, current indie wrestler Buggy (28 years old); 7-time AJPW World Tag Team Champion, Taiyō Kea (42 years old), and WWE fan & occasional guest on Zack Ryder’s Z! True Long Island Story YouTube series, Dennis ‘Mr. Belding’ Haskins (67 years old).

Today would’ve been the 48th birthday for Japanese wrestler, Koichiro Kimura.

