Spoilers: WWE NXT TV Tapings for Next Wednesday’s Episode

Nov 18, 2017 - by Marc Middleton

The following WWE NXT TV matches were taped tonight at the Toyota Center in Houston before “Takeover: WarGames” hit the air. These will air on NXT TV next Wednesday.

* Ruby Riot defeated Sonya Deville

* WWE UK Champion Pete Dunne retained over Johnny Gargano in a really good match

