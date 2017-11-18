Spoilers: WWE NXT TV Tapings for Next Wednesday’s Episode
The following WWE NXT TV matches were taped tonight at the Toyota Center in Houston before “Takeover: WarGames” hit the air. These will air on NXT TV next Wednesday.
* Ruby Riot defeated Sonya Deville
* WWE UK Champion Pete Dunne retained over Johnny Gargano in a really good match
