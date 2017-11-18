Shawn Michaels back in the ring to referee NXT title match

Shawn Michaels returned to the ring last night at an NXT non-televised live event in San Antonio to referee the main event between champion Drew McIntyre and Adam Cole.

HBK, who now works with NXT, got involved in the match and hit the Sweet Chin Music on Kyle O’Reilly. Adam Cole then tried to super kick HBK but Michaels ducked, allowing McIntyre to take over and finish Cole to retain the NXT title.

After the match, HBK addressed the crowd who chanted for one more match. “I appreciate the sentiment of one more match after refereeing this match…but I can assure you I’m too old for this shit,” Michaels said as the crowd laughed.

Triple H also made an appearance at the San Antonio event earlier in the show.

You can see the video below.

