Photos of the Stage and Special Ring for Tonight’s WWE NXT “Takeover: WarGames” Event
Below are photos of the two-ring setup and the stage for tonight’s WWE NXT “Takeover: WarGames” event from the Toyota Center in Houston, Texas. Remember to join us for live coverage on the main page and join us after the show for highlights from Triple H’s interview.
OH HELL YEAH! #NXTTakeOver #WarGames pic.twitter.com/L01tNoZO1D
— Jesus|#TeamRed (@IAmJesusIcho) November 18, 2017
#WarGames looks like a basic cage pic.twitter.com/QFIEP7pUJ5
— Jones143 (@MikeJ0nesssssss) November 18, 2017
