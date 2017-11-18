Photos of the Stage and Special Ring for Tonight’s WWE NXT “Takeover: WarGames” Event

Nov 18, 2017 - by Marc Middleton

Below are photos of the two-ring setup and the stage for tonight’s WWE NXT “Takeover: WarGames” event from the Toyota Center in Houston, Texas. Remember to join us for live coverage on the main page and join us after the show for highlights from Triple H’s interview.

View for #nxtwargames tonight!! 😍😍😍 I’m going to have to draw wrestlers later, I can feel it. #nxt

A post shared by Kendall K. (@humanarystew) on

Let the games begin… #NXT #WarGames #NXTWarGames

A post shared by Charles Kanu (@chuck_kanu) on

Two rings. #WarGames #NXT #NXTTakeOver #NXTHouston #SelfieKing

A post shared by Michael Vaccaro (@vincentmichaels) on

The War Games cage!

A post shared by Steven Michael (@stl_saint) on

Bout ta do the dang thing #wargames #nxtwargames #nxt #prowrestling #wrasslin #triplehsucks

A post shared by laviedenoir (@laviedenoir) on

at NXT Wargames waiting for it to kick off!

A post shared by FirePitHuke (@hukegreen) on

#WarGames @wwenxt #takeover

A post shared by Jason Billings (@jsinkillings) on

