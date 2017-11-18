Final Card for Tonight’s WWE NXT “Takeover: WarGames” Event

Remember to join us tonight at 7:30pm EST for live coverage of WWE NXT “Takeover: WarGames” coverage from Houston, beginning with the Kickoff pre-show.

Below is the card for tonight:

WarGames

The Undisputed Era (Adam Cole, Kyle O’Reilly, Bobby Fish) vs. The Authors of Pain (Akam, Rezar) & Roderick Strong vs. NXT Tag Team Champions SAnitY (Eric Young, Alexander Wolfe, Killian Dain)

NXT Title Match

Andrade “Cien” Almas vs. Drew McIntyre

Fatal 4 Way for the Vacant NXT Women’s Title

Kairi Sane vs. Ember Moon vs. Peyton Royce vs. Nikki Cross

Ab Contest

Shawn Michaels vs. Johnny Gargano

The Velveteen Dream vs. Aleister Black

Kassius Ohno vs. Lars Sullivan

Follow Marc on Twitter at @this_is_marc. Send any news, tips or corrections to us by clicking here.

Big News on a Crazy Brock Lesnar Feud, “Broken” Hardy Plans for WWE RAW Revealed, Vince McMahon Upset with WWE Newcomer, New GIFs & Galleries, More

(Visited 1 times, 1 visits today)