Triple H on Angle: “I think it’s awesome that Kurt’s back in the ring”

“I think it’s awesome that Kurt’s back in the ring. When Kurt first came back to the company we said let’s take it one step at a time and see where things go. It’s funny that we had just started the process of taking Kurt through the medical and making sure he was healthy and all those things. Coincidentally, it ended up being completely a coincidence that Kurt and I had a conversation that started that process and then all of a sudden there was this opportunity and a need, and his results had just come in, so it just was a great coincidence in some ways. I’m excited to see it, I’m happy for Kurt. To see where he’s at in his life, and see the turnaround that he’s had, and for him to come back home and get the response he has and have moments like he’s having right now, it’s awesome.”

source: WWE conference call with Triple H





