The Rack Radio Show Podcast Previewing Survivor Series & NXT Takeover

On this week’s edition of the Multi-Time Award Winning, The Rack returned with your hosts Lindsey Ward & Sir Rockin. On the program this week we gave you the latest news in both WWE & Impact brought to us by Gerweck.net which included:

*Dancing with the Brother

*NXT Taping in Atlanta

*James Ellsworth Released

And More!

We previewed this Saturday Night’s NXT Takeover: Wargames event which includes Drew McIntyre against Andrade “Cien” Almas for the NXT Championship, Four Way for the NXT Womens Championship and the return of WAR GAMES! To break it all down, we were joined by the NXT Analyst TJ Omega.

We also previewed this Sunday’s WWE Survivor Series featuring Seven Brand vs Brand Matches up including AJ Styles vs Brock Lesnar, Kurt Angle & Triple H wrestling, New Day vs The Shield and More!

Plus Tweet of the Week!

Check it all out on this week's edition of The Rack Presented by Gerweck.net & "Wrestling Figure Photography".

http://wildtalkradio.com/rocknsock/therack/therack111617.mp3

