Road Dogg honored with a United States Title for serving in the Marines

Nov 17, 2017 - by Steve Gerweck
So @wwe honored all of their Veterans with a custom US Title. Thanks to all who served and thanks to those who support them. #OUDK #USMC THANKS TO @amyc327
A post shared by Brian James (@wweroaddogg) on Nov 17, 2017 at 4:57am PST
Post Category: News Tags: Road Dogg
