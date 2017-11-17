Police escort David Otunga out of Jennifer Hudson’s home

TMZ.COM is reporting that cops came to Jennifer Hudson’s home in Chicago last night and threw WWE Superstar David Otunga out after he learned that she went to court earlier in the day to get an order of protection, claiming he is a risk to both her and their 8-year-old son. Police escorted Otunga after they allowed him to pack a bag with his belongings. The home is owned by Hudson and he was living there as he is the primary caregiver of their son due to her schedule being mostly on the road. The two had relationship problems for months and were not considered an item anymore. Police officers told TMZ that they have opened a domestic battery investigation and it’s classified as a misdemeanor. The order of protection claims that Otunga has exhibited “aggressive, threatening and harassing behavior” towards the singer/actress. Otunga had apparently found out that Hudson was dating someone else, something that Hudson keeps denying. Hudson said that while she was at a recording session in Chicago with their son, Otunga made a series of phone calls to reach her. When he couldn’t get her, he asked their son to record the scene to get evidence that she is dating one of her producers. After leaving the studio and returning home, Otunga pushed her out from one of the rooms and Hudson says that their son, a makeup artist and an assistant all witnessed the incident. In the protection order filed, Hudson also describes that the WWE star leaves a movie prop gun and a holster on the kitchen counter and noted that her former boyfriend knows that she’s sensitive to firearms as her mother and brother were murdered by a firearm. “I believe that he left it out to taunt, intimidate and frighten me, which he absolutely accomplished,” the order reads.

