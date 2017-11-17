Plans for Ellsworth before he was released now revealed

On the latest edition of Pro Wrestling Sheet Radio, James McKeena and Ryan Satin revealed that the plan for James Ellsworth (that were in place since this August) was for him to challenge Charlotte Flair at WrestleMania 34 for the Smackdown Women’s Championship.

How would WWE explain this match? The idea would have been for Ellsworth to come out one day and say he was transitioning from being a man to a woman because he now identifies himself as a woman. As a result, it would grant him the right to challenge for the Women’s Title. Apparently, the idea came straight from Vince McMahon and was something WWE was seriously considering.

(The 434 Club)

