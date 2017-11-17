Ken Shamrock talks about CM Punk’s move to MMA

“When he first went into it I warned people, I said, ‘Listen, this guys is taking a risk. Respect that risk. Don’t bash him if he goes out there and loses because all these other people he’s going against, he’s fighting all the odds because they’ve all got fights under their belts, they’ve all got experience under their belts. He’s coming from a pro-wrestling organization, he’s trying to experience something that he loves, which is completely different from pro-wrestling. So he takes that chance; isn’t that what this world is built on, people that take chances to go out there and follow their dreams or follow things that they desire to do? And if by chance they fall down and don’t succeed, we gotta give them room to get back up and continue to keep going, whatever direction it may be. We don’t stomp on their heads and say, ‘Oh you tried man, we’re gonna crush you now because you failed.’ To me, that’s ridiculous because it’s not fair. This guy did something that I thought not too many people would have the balls to do, to step out of a pro-wrestling ring and into an MMA ring, and he did that. And he trained for it, he worked for it and it didn’t work out for him. God bless him, man. But don’t step on his head and not let him back up to try to make a recovery. That would be just wrong.”

(Visited 10 times, 10 visits today)