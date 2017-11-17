Booker T on Jason Jordan: “I’m not a huge fan of him or anything like that”

On his Podcast, Booker T explains why he’s not a fan of Jason Jordan:

“I’m not a huge fan of him or anything like that. I’m not going to hate on him or anything like that. Opportunities in this business are few and far between”

“If I like you, I like you if I don’t like you I don’t like you. It’s that simple. To me he has not proved himself to be a top guy on Smackdown or Raw. I don’t see one sign in the audience that says Jason Jordan is my guy. That tells me you ain’t that hot or people just don’t care about you “

(The 434 Club)





