Alexa Bliss offers her advice for new WWE signee Kavita Devi

“It is a process; everyone starts from the bottom and has to work their way up. It is not a sprint, it is marathon and that’s what Sara Amato (Assistant Head Coach at NXT) always says. It is very tough, tough schedule, tough life. It’s a ‘Groundhog Day’ and you have to go through it. You have to realize why are you doing this and just learn the process, respect the process and love the process.”

source: Times of India





(Visited 16 times, 16 visits today)