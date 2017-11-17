Alexa Bliss offers her advice for new WWE signee Kavita Devi

Nov 17, 2017 - by Steve Gerweck

“It is a process; everyone starts from the bottom and has to work their way up. It is not a sprint, it is marathon and that’s what Sara Amato (Assistant Head Coach at NXT) always says. It is very tough, tough schedule, tough life. It’s a ‘Groundhog Day’ and you have to go through it. You have to realize why are you doing this and just learn the process, respect the process and love the process.”

source: Times of India


(Visited 16 times, 16 visits today)

Post Category: News     Tags: ,

More from my site

Leave a Reply

Gerweck Report Podcast

Latest Episode

Petey Williams on returning to the ring, TNA legacy, BFG, goals, more

Download View All

Subscribe to Gerweck Report Podcast

Additional ways to follow GRP

Love what you're reading? Help support GERWECK.net

DONATE with Paypal