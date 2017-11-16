NXT’s Wargames structure will not have a roof

The upcoming WarGames match this Saturday at NXT Takeover will have one big change from the original concept of the gimmick match: no roof on the cage. The original WarGames concept had two rings side-by-side covered by one giant steel cage structure, leaving no opportunity to escape. WWE has decided to deviate from that concept and while there will still be two side-by-side rings, the cage surrounding the two rings will be similar to a regular cage instead of cage with a roof. The news was confirmed by Triple H himself during a conference call with reporters earlier today to discuss NXT Takeover. Triple H said that putting a roof on the cage would limit what the three teams can do and rebuffed the idea that the company has changed the concept of the gimmick match. HHH said that the concept remains the same, as in two rings, a cage, and the match starting only when everyone is finally in the ring. NXT Takeover: WarGames will see The Undisputed Era vs The Authors of Pain and

Roderick Strong vs SAnitY.

