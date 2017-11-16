New Matches and Appearances Announced for the WWE Starrcade Live Event

WWE confirmed today that Hall of Famer Ric Flair will be appearing at the November 25th Starrcade live event in Greensboro, North Carolina. They also announced Jinder Mahal vs. WWE Champion AJ Styles as the main event, plus Dustin Rhodes vs. Dash Wilder, Shinsuke Nakamura vs. WWE United States Champion Baron Corbin and a Fatal 4 Way with The New Day vs. Kevin Owens & Sami Zayn vs. Chad Gable & Shelton Benjamin vs. SmackDown Tag Team Champions The Usos.

Below is the updated card for the non-televised live event:

Steel Cage Match for the WWE Title

Jinder Mahal vs. AJ Styles

Steel Cage Match for the SmackDown Women’s Title

Natalya vs. Charlotte Flair

Fatal 4 Way for the SmackDown Tag Team Titles

The New Day vs. Chad Gable & Shelton Benjamin vs. Kevin Owens & Sami Zayn vs. The Usos

WWE United States Title Match

Shinsuke Nakamura vs. Baron Corbin

Grudge Match

Bobby Roode vs. Dolph Ziggler

Dustin Rhodes vs. Dash Wilder

* Appearances by WWE Hall of Famer Ric Flair, WWE Hall of Famer Ricky Steamboat, WWE Hall of Famers The Rock ‘n’ Roll Express and The Hardys

