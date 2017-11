Most watched shows on WWE Network

Goldberg dominated the WWE Network top 10 VOD viewership this week. Here are the numbers:

1. WWE 24 Bill Goldberg

2. NXT from 11/8

3. NXT: From Secret to Sensation

4. TLC PPV

5. Ride Along Hardys, Axel and Dallas

6. Survivor Series 2016

7. Ride Along Shield, Bayley and Banks

8. Table for 3 with The Shield

9. WrestleMania 33

10. 205 Live on 11/7

source: wrestlingobserver.com

