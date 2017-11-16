Former TNA Knockout comments on her returning to the ring after a four year hiatus

Bonnie Maxson (Rain/Peyton Banks) recently made her return to wrestling. She posted the following on her Facebook page:

October 2017 I made my return back to the ring after a 4 year hiatus and 4 year recovery. February 14, 2014 I almost died in a car accident and almost died again post op. Literally, the hospital was trying to discharge me as I was in pain, I said no way I’m not leaving, and into the surgery room. That is where they found out I was bleeding out internally from a blood clot exploding out of an organ. If I would have left I wouldn’t be here. Fast forward, almost 4 years later, 7 surgeries, tons of pt, tons of coaching, and more. I am here. So, I survived death, so why not do what I love? It took me a long time and hard work, but why would you ever give up? If I gave up I’d be in bed right now. Absolutely not!!!!! I’m here and I’m doing what I love, and you should too. #prowrestling #wrestling #wohwrestling #rohwrestling #roh #wwe #nxt @rohwomenofhonor

