EC3 says change is good for Impact

“I think people over complicate changes in the business. People come, people go, no matter where a talent is, we’re all gears in a machine in a way, so things do change and just because they do change, it doesn’t mean they are changing in a negative for either the talent or the company. This place is wide open and opportunities are aplenty for people to get an opportunity, to step up and challenge for top spots, people – pun intended – to make an Impact. So the platform is there for them to do that. I wouldn’t have had an opportunity if I hadn’t have come over and made that impact as well, to get that different opportunity and change where I was and who I am. Change is good. Change is not the worse thing ever, change is not the writing on the wall or negativity, change is necessary for growth and that comes from both a talent and a company perspective.”

source: mirror.co.uk

