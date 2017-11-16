Christian shares his thoughts on Styles beating Mahal

“I think it was a pretty big moment and I think it was the right guy to do it with. And I think it was kind of shocking. I don’t think anybody was expecting it, especially with the build they’ve been doing with Jinder and Brock, I don’t think anybody expected it. But do you know what? It’s good to reward the fans over there with a big moment like that because they always show up over there in the U.K., in Europe. They’re always big crowds and they’re diehards. They support it and they love it and it’s good that they get rewarded with a big moment like that. It was a shocking moment, so it was pretty cool.”

Source: E&C’s Pod Of Awesomeness

