WWE Announces WrestleMania 33 Economic Impact for Orlando Region

WWE announced the following today:

WrestleMania® Generates Record $181 Million for Orlando Region

11/15/2017

STAMFORD, Conn.–(BUSINESS WIRE)– WWE® (NYSE:WWE) and Orlando Mayor Buddy Dyer announced today that WrestleMania 33 generated $181.5 million in economic impact for the Orlando region this past April, according to a study conducted by the Enigma Research Corporation. This marks a new record for WrestleMania’s economic impact and the sixth consecutive year that WrestleMania generated more than $100 million in economic impact for its host region.

Over the past 11 years, WrestleMania has generated more than $1 billion in cumulative economic impact for the cities that have hosted the event. WrestleMania 33 also generated approximately $22.7 million in federal, state and local taxes.

“On behalf of the residents of the City of Orlando, I would like to thank the tens of thousands of WWE fans that converged on our city to be part of WrestleMania Week,” said Orlando Mayor Buddy Dyer. “The week-long series of events boosted our economy by bringing guests to our restaurants, shops and hotels, and also benefited our city through community outreach initiatives. We look forward to welcoming WrestleMania back soon.”

“This historic result would not have been possible without the support of Mayor Dyer, the Central Florida Sports Commission and all of our public and private sector partners in Orlando that worked so hard to again welcome WWE’s global fan base,” said John P. Saboor, WWE Executive Vice President, Special Events. “We continue to be grateful to our fans who helped us deliver unprecedented economic results for our WrestleMania host city. We now look ahead to our return to New Orleans in 2018 for WrestleMania 34.”

A record crowd of 75,245 fans from all 50 states and 62 countries attended WWE’s pop-culture extravaganza this past April, making it the highest-grossing and most-attended event in Citrus Bowl history. Key highlights from the study include:

* $181.5 million in direct, indirect and induced impact derived from spending by visitors to the Orlando region for WrestleMania 33.

* 79% of fans that attended WrestleMania were from outside the Orlando region and stayed an average of 5.6 nights.

* $24.8 million was spent on hotels and accommodations within Orlando.

* The economic impact derived from WrestleMania Week was equal to the creation of 1,730 full-time jobs for the area.

* $9.3 million was spent by visitors to Orlando at area restaurants.

Next year, WrestleMania 34 will take place Sunday, April 8 at the Mercedes-Benz Superdome in New Orleans. Tickets will be available this Friday, November 17 at 11 AM ET/10 AM CT through Ticketmaster. The event will be streamed live around the world on WWE Network.