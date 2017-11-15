WWE adds second show in Abu Dhabi with Triple H vs. Reigns as main event

– The December 8 date that was supposed to be a live event in New Delhi, India, has been changed to a live event in Abu Dhabi. The Raw brand was doing a one-night stop at Abu Dhabi on the way to India on December 7 but now, a second back-to-back show at the Zayed Sports City Tennis Stadium has been added. To push ticket sales for the December 8 show, WWE announced that Roman Reigns will be taking on Triple H in the main event and tickets went on sale this morning at PlatinumList.net. The Shield, Braun Strowman, Bray Wyatt, Finn Balor, Sheamus, Cesaro and all the other top Raw stars are on this tour.

