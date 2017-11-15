Shane McMahon Reacts to Invasion, Fans on WarGames Winners, SmackDown Top 10

Nov 15, 2017 - by Marc Middleton

– Below are the top 10 moments from last night’s WWE SmackDown in Charlotte, NC:

– WWE has a new poll asking fans who will win the two-ring main event of Saturday’s WWE NXT “Takeover: WarGames” event. As of this writing, 44% voted for The Undisputed Era while 34% voted for NXT Tag Team Champions SAnitY and the rest voted for the team of Roderick Strong & The Authors of Pain.

– SmackDown Commissioner Shane McMahon tweeted the following today on the big RAW invasion angle on last night’s Survivor Series go-home edition of SmackDown:

Follow Marc on Twitter at @this_is_marc. Send any news, tips or corrections to us by clicking here.

Big News on a Crazy Brock Lesnar Feud, “Broken” Hardy Plans for WWE RAW Revealed, Vince McMahon Upset with WWE Newcomer, New GIFs & Galleries, More

(Visited 5 times, 5 visits today)

Post Category: News     Tags:

More from my site

Leave a Reply

Gerweck Report Podcast

Latest Episode

Petey Williams on returning to the ring, TNA legacy, BFG, goals, more

Download View All

Subscribe to Gerweck Report Podcast

Additional ways to follow GRP

Love what you're reading? Help support GERWECK.net

DONATE with Paypal