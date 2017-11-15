Petey Williams on returning to the ring, TNA legacy, BFG, goals, more

Nov 15, 2017 - by Steve Gerweck

Via Impact Wrestling press release:

“Canadian Destroyer” Petey Williams will be the special guest on the weekly IMPACT Wrestling Media Teleconference .

Petey was part of the high-energy six-man X-Division Championship match at Bound For Glory on Sunday, Nov. 5, in which Trevor Lee ultimately retained his title.

#BFG2017 was the first of six memorable IMPACT Wrestling nights at the Aberdeen Pavilion in Ottawa, Ontario, Canada. Petey will share memories and more of time in his native country.

Petey, who has been wrestling since 2002, is a two-time X-Division Champion who has held the title for a combined 310 days. On the Thursday, Nov. 16 episode of IMPACT!, airing on Pop TV and around the world, Petey Williams challenges IMPACT Global Champion Eli Drake for the title.

