Nia Jax on Alexa Bliss, SmackDown Social Score, Goldberg’s WWE Goodbye (Video)

– Below is more video from this week’s WWE 24 special on Bill Goldberg, with a look at his emotional goodbye to the WWE Universe:

– Last night’s WWE SmackDown ranked #1 among series & specials for the night in Nielsen’s social media TV ratings. SmackDown had a total of 456,000 interactions on Facebook and Twitter this week – 293,000 unique interactions on Facebook and 163,000 unique interactions on Twitter. This is up from last week, which had a total of 383,000 interactions – 121,000 on Twitter and 262,000 interactions on Facebook.

– Nia Jax tweeted the following on traveling with RAW Women’s Champion Alexa Bliss to promote tonight’s Total Divas episode:

So lucky to have my best friend/sister on the road with me! We have each other’s back! Well I have her back and she has the top of my butt, regardless…we are family! Catch us tonight on @TotalDivas #TotalDivas #TeamRude pic.twitter.com/ROKY3pw062 — Nia Jax (@NiaJaxWWE) November 15, 2017

