Konnan announced for upcoming lucha Libre project

Via Press release:

“Arolucha, Inc. announced today that Carlos ‘Konnan’ Ashenoff will lead the writing team for its upcoming Lucha Libre project. Effective November 1st, 2017, Konnan will lead the writing team to produce character-driven, authentic, and original storylines for the Aro Lucha world of Lucha Libre.”

