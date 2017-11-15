Justin Credible says he has overcome his demons

If for no other reason I just want to show everyone that with the love and support from the fans & @wwe Wellness program anyone can battle their demons and come back better than ever. Stay tuned…… pic.twitter.com/IliI5PiRxB — Justin Credible (@PJPOLACO) November 14, 2017

What I’m basically trying to say is 2018 is going to be the year that I redeem myself. Not only in the eyes of the fans but of my peers. I gave this business everything and in return I got lost along the way as so many do. This is in some gimmick to try to get bookings. pic.twitter.com/PWKR3pynso — Justin Credible (@PJPOLACO) November 14, 2017

Through the amazing help of the @WWE wellness program I am able to live a life I never thought possible with gratitude love and compassion. I also want to say that when I retired October 16 2015 I was not the person that you remember as Justin Credible. pic.twitter.com/kbvlKPYips — Justin Credible (@PJPOLACO) November 14, 2017

When I retired from pro wrestling I honestly didn’t think I would miss it all that much. The last year of my life has been full of ups and downs. Most of them public. My struggles with addiction have been well documented. I’m pleased to say that TODAY i’m clean and sober ….cont pic.twitter.com/3QTrnZSTm1 — Justin Credible (@PJPOLACO) November 14, 2017

