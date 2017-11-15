James Ellsworth Comments on His WWE Departure

As noted, WWE announced today that James Ellsworth has been released from the company.

Ellsworth took to Twitter after the announcement and thanked WWE with the following tweet:

Thank you @WWE for letting me live my dream,thank you fans for all the support, l'll continue to prove #AnyManWithTwoHandsHasAFightingChance — James Ellsworth (@realellsworth) November 15, 2017

