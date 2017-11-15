Charlotte – Ric Flair Fallout Video, Final WWE NXT Takeover Hype Tonight, The Hardys

– Below is video of WWE Hall of Famer Ric Flair backstage with new SmackDown Women’s Champion Charlotte Flair after her big win over Natalya last night. Charlotte says she didn’t know her dad was coming but just to be in Charlotte and hear his music, to know how far she’s come is crazy. Flair says she won her first title from Natalya with her dad in her corner and to come full circle, knowing everything turned out OK in the end… she doesn’t know what to say. The Nature Boy says he lives each day at a time and his first goal after his recent health issues was to come see Charlotte again. Flair says he tries to be at all her big matches and he wouldn’t have missed this one for the world. Charlotte also comments on the Survivor Series, saying Team Red will bow down.

– The following matches were taped for tonight’s WWE NXT episode, the final show before Saturday’s “Takeover: WarGames” event:

* The Street Profits vs. Tino Sabbatelli and Riddick Moss

* Lars Sullivan vs. Raul Mendoza

* Ember Moon vs. Mercedes Martinez

* NXT Champion Drew McIntyre faces off with Andrade “Cien” Almas

– Jeff Hardy is scheduled to make his first public appearance since suffering an injury, with brother Matt Hardy at the November 18th Wizard World Comic Con in Austin, Texas. Matt tweeted:

GIMME AN OL’ RE-TWEET if you’re excited about the 1st public appearance of The Hardy Boyz together since Jeff’s shoulder surgery. It happens this Saturday at @WizardWorld in Austin, TX! More info- https://t.co/p3efpTu9Rb pic.twitter.com/dEe0O9P6E6 — REBORN by FATE (@MATTHARDYBRAND) November 14, 2017

Follow Marc on Twitter at @this_is_marc. Send any news, tips or corrections to us by clicking here.

Big News on a Crazy Brock Lesnar Feud, “Broken” Hardy Plans for WWE RAW Revealed, Vince McMahon Upset with WWE Newcomer, New GIFs & Galleries, More

(Visited 5 times, 5 visits today)