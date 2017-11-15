Alexa Bliss Warns Charlotte Flair, WWE – Ticketmaster Sale, Survivor Series Hype

Nov 15, 2017 - by Marc Middleton

– Below is the final video package for Sunday’s WWE Survivor Series pay-per-view, showing some of the events leading to Team RAW vs. Team SmackDown:

– Ticketmaster is currently running a 25% off sale for WWE events when using their “Me+3” option to purchase 4 tickets during checkout. The offer expires on December 3rd.

– RAW Women’s Champion Alexa Bliss tweeted the following on her new opponent for Sunday’s pay-per-view, new SmackDown Women’s Champion Charlotte Flair:

