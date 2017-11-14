WWE to Announce Another Survivor Series Match?, Charlotte Dedicates Match, The Bellas

– Below is a Total Divas preview clip for this Wednesday with Birdie Joe taking her first gassy road trip with The Bella Twins, featuring a wardrobe malfunction from Nikki Bella.

– There’s been talk of adding another RAW vs. SmackDown match to the WWE Survivor Series Kickoff pre-show on Sunday, according to PWInsider. The two-hour pre-show currently has Kalisto vs. WWE Cruiserweight Champion Enzo Amore scheduled.

– WWE’s website noted that Charlotte Flair did Facebook Live Q&A today and dedicated tonight’s match against SmackDown Women’s Champion Natalya to her dad, WWE Hall of Famer Ric Flair. The match will take place in her hometown of Charlotte, NC. You can see the video below:

Follow Marc on Twitter at @this_is_marc. Send any news, tips or corrections to us by clicking here.

Big News on a Crazy Brock Lesnar Feud, “Broken” Hardy Plans for WWE RAW Revealed, Vince McMahon Upset with WWE Newcomer, New GIFs & Galleries, More

(Visited 30 times, 30 visits today)