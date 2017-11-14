WWE on Triple H vs. Jinder Mahal, Goldberg Thanks Fans for Feedback, Charlotte

– Below is a quick clip of Charlotte Flair talking about her journey to becoming a WWE Superstar while doing media appearances in Milan, Italy this past week. Flair will face SmackDown Women’s Champion Natalya on tonight’s SmackDown in Charlotte, NC.

– As noted, the December WWE live event tour of India will now feature just one “Supershow” event instead of two regular live events and WWE has booked Triple H vs. Jinder Mahal as the top match. WWE announced the following on the event today:

Triple H vs. Jinder Mahal to headline WWE Live India “Supershow” on Saturday, December 9 MUMBAI, India & STAMFORD, Conn. – WWE and Sony Pictures Networks today announced that WWE Live in India, at the Indira Gandhi Indoor Stadium, will now feature one “Supershow” on Saturday, December 9, including the return of WWE Superstar Triple H vs. The Modern Day Maharaja, Jinder Mahal, in the main event. Tickets are still available at bookmyshow.com. To meet the requests of WWE fans in India and deliver the biggest main event in the country’s history, WWE is combining two nights of family-friendly action into a one-night only, exclusive “Supershow” that will also feature*: * The Shield (Roman Reigns, Seth Rollins & Dean Ambrose) vs. Samoa Joe and Raw Tag Team Champions Cesaro & Sheamus

* Braun Strowman vs. Kane

* Finn Bálor vs. Bray Wyatt

* Raw Women’s Champion Alexa Bliss vs. Sasha Banks

* Jason Jordan vs. Elias

* WWE Cruiserweight Champion Enzo Amore vs. Kalisto

* Apollo Crews & Titus O’Neil vs. Luke Gallows & Karl Anderson

* Jeet Rama & Kishan Rafter vs. The Miztourage Fans may exchange WWE Live tickets purchased for Friday, December 8, for Saturday’s WWE Supershow, or receive a full refund by contacting BookMyShow customer service at 022 6144 5050 or helpdesk@bookmyshow.com. *Talent line-up referenced and depicted are subject to change.

– Bill Goldberg tweeted the following in response to his new WWE 24 special that premiered on the WWE Network last night:

