WWE Cancels Live Event on Upcoming India Tour, Triple H vs. Jinder Mahal Confirmed, Updated Card

The Times of India reports that there will now be just one WWE live event in India next month. There had been two events scheduled for New Delhi on December 8th and December 9th but now there will be a “Supershow” on December 8th. Jinder Mahal vs. Triple H has been confirmed as the main event. It was also announced today that WWE NXT talents Jeet Rama and Kishan Rafter will face Curtis Axel and Bo Dallas that night.

Regarding the change to just one event, WWE noted in a press release: “To meet the requests of WWE fans in India, and deliver the biggest main event in the country’s history, WWE is combining two nights of family-friendly action into a one-night only, exclusive Supershow.”

Fans who bought tickets to the December 8th live event can exchange them for Saturday’s Supershow or receive a full refund.

Below is the card for that night:

* Triple H vs. Jinder Mahal

* Jeet Rama & Kishan Rafter vs. Curtis Axel & Bo Dallas

* The Shield vs. Samoa Joe and RAW Tag Team Champions The Bar

* Kane vs. Braun Strowman

* Finn Balor vs. Bray Wyatt

* Sasha Banks vs. RAW Women’s Champion Alexa Bliss

* Kalisto vs. WWE Cruiserweight Champion Enzo Amore

* Elias vs. Jason Jordan

* Apollo Crews & Titus O’Neil vs. Luke Gallows & Karl Anderson

