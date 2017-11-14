WWE 205 Live Coverage – 11/14/17

We see the 205 Live opening video and then go immediately into a vignette with Kalisto. Kalisto says today is his birthday and he is going to celebrate by beating Drew Gulak tonight and the celebration will continue all the way to Sunday when he defeats Enzo Amore to win the WWE Cruiserweight Championship. We see Gulak and Amore backstage. They have a birthday cake for Kalisto and Amore says the Zo Show will come to an end on Sunday if he loses the title. Amore says he needs the Gulak who is ready to do whatever it takes to take Kalisto out tonight and they need to make this a birthday that Kalisto will never forget.

We go into the arena where Vic Joseph and Nigel McGuinness welcome us to the show.

—

Match #1: Tag Team Match – The Brian Kendrick and Gentleman Jack Gallagher vs. Rich Swann and Cedric Alexander

(Visited 8 times, 8 visits today)