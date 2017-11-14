Spoiler News for Tonight’s WWE SmackDown from Charlotte, NC

It’s now confirmed that a good number of RAW Superstars are scheduled to be at tonight’s SmackDown in Charlotte, according to PWInsider. This will be the final show before Sunday’s WWE Survivor Series pay-per-view. It looks like the RAW brand will finally get payback for the recent “Under Siege” attacks.

Red brand names scheduled for tonight’s blue brand show include The Shield, RAW Tag Team Champions The Bar plus other male & female Superstars that are participating in the 5-on-5 Traditional Elimination Matches on Sunday.

As noted, tonight’s SmackDown will feature Sin Cara vs. WWE United States Champion Baron Corbin and Charlotte Flair vs. SmackDown Women’s Champion Natalya with the titles on the line, plus tag team action with The New Day vs. Kevin Owens & Sami Zayn. Join us for live coverage at 8pm EST and stay tuned for updates.

