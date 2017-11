SHIMMER Volume 99 Results – 11/12/17 – Berwyn, Illinois

1. Candice LeRae defeated Jessica Troy

2. Shotzi Blackheart defeated Heather Monroe

3. LuFisto and Hudson Envy defeated The Sinister Sweethearts (Brittany Blake and Samantha Heights)

4. Four-Way Match

Deonna Purrazzo defeated Mia Yim, Kiera Hogan, and Marti Belle

5. Heart Of SHIMMER Championship Match

Shazza McKenzie (c) defeated Veda Scott

6. Fire and Nice (Chelsea Green and Britt Baker) defeated Hiroyo Matsumoto and Aoi Kizuki

7. Hikaru Shida defeated Cheerleader Melissa

8. SHIMMER Tag Team Championship Match

Totally Tubular Tag Team (Leva Bates and Delilah Doom) (c) defeated Paradise Lost (Courtney Rush and Dust)

9. Kellyanne defeated Jessicka Havok

10. Lumberjill Match

Vanessa Kraven defeated Tessa Blanchard

11. SHIMMER Championship Match

Nicole Savoy defeated Mercedes Martinez (c)

(Visited 2 times, 2 visits today)