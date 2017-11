SHIMMER Volume 98 Results – 11/12/17 – Berwyn, Illinois

1. Jessicka Havok defeated Zoe Lucas

2. Charli Evans and Jessica Troy defeated Thunderkitty and Solo Darling

3. Cheerleader Melissa defeated Rachael Ellering

4. SHIMMER Tag Team Championship Match

Totally Tubular Tag Team (Leva Bates and Delilah Doom) (c) defeated Team Hottest Free Agents (Ashley Lane and Deonna Purrazzo)

5. Aoi Kizuki defeated Chelsea Green

6. Saraya Knight defeated Ivelisse

7. Four-Way Match

Veda Scott defeated Dust, Candice LeRae, and Shotzi Blackheart

8. Mia Yim defeated Courtney Rush

9. Kellyanne defeated Hiroyo Matsumoto

10. Heart Of SHIMMER Championship Match

Shazza McKenzie (c) vs. Allysin Kay ended in a No Contest

11. Aja Kong and Mercedes Martinez defeated Hikaru Shida and Nicole Savoy

