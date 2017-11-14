ROH on SGB Episode #321 Results – 11/11/17 – Philadelphia, Pennsylvania

Nov 14, 2017 - by Michael Riba

1. Contender Series Match – Winner gains entry into a Four Corner Survival Elimination Match at Final Battle for the ROH Television Title
Punishment Martinez defeated Josh Woods

2. ROH World Television Championship Match
Kenny King (c) defeated Mark Briscoe (w/ Jay Briscoe) (via Referee Stoppage)

3. #1 Contendership Match for the ROH World Tag Team Titles
Best Friends (Beretta and Chuckie T) defeated The Addiction (Christopher Daniels and Frankie Kazarian)

(Visited 1 times, 1 visits today)

Post Category: News, Results     Tags: ,

More from my site

Leave a Reply

Gerweck Report Podcast

Latest Episode

El Patron on returning to Impact Wrestling, Paige, Jarrett’s departure, Mysterio, more

Download View All

Subscribe to Gerweck Report Podcast

Additional ways to follow GRP

Love what you're reading? Help support GERWECK.net

DONATE with Paypal