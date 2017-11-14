ROH on SGB Episode #321 Results – 11/11/17 – Philadelphia, Pennsylvania

1. Contender Series Match – Winner gains entry into a Four Corner Survival Elimination Match at Final Battle for the ROH Television Title

Punishment Martinez defeated Josh Woods

2. ROH World Television Championship Match

Kenny King (c) defeated Mark Briscoe (w/ Jay Briscoe) (via Referee Stoppage)

3. #1 Contendership Match for the ROH World Tag Team Titles

Best Friends (Beretta and Chuckie T) defeated The Addiction (Christopher Daniels and Frankie Kazarian)

