Paul Heyman Responds to Twitter Praise, WrestleMania 34 Pre-Sale Update, Natalya – Alexa Bliss

– WWE posted this video of SmackDown Women’s Champion Natalya firing shots from Milan, Italy while RAW Women’s Champion Alexa Bliss fired shots from Mannheim, Germany on the recent European tour. Natalya vs. Bliss will take place at Sunday’s WWE Survivor Series pay-per-view if Natalya can retain over Charlotte Flair on tonight’s SmackDown.

– “DOTCOM” is another Ticketmaster pre-sale code for the WrestleMania 34 pre-sale that kicks off at 11am EST on Wednesday morning. Tickets go on sale to the general public on Friday morning. WWE has confirmed that ticket prices will range from $35 to $1,000 and there will be a limited number of “Gold Circle” VIP Packages for $2,000. WrestleMania 34 takes place on April 8th, 2018 from the Mercedes-Benz Superdome in New Orleans. As noted, “TWEETFAN” and “ALLWWE” and “TWEETS” are other pre-sale codes for tomorrow.

– Paul Heyman tweeted the following on honing his craft, noting that he’s just getting started, after a fan praised him for last night’s RAW promo and the reaction to the fans getting engaged to be married in the crowd during the segment with Heyman and WWE Universal Champion Brock Lesnar. Heyman wrote:

I always knew it would take a long long long long long long long time to hone this craft. You never stop learning in this (or any other) business. Just for the record, I'm just getting started! @WWE @BrockLesnar #SurvivorSeries https://t.co/xgsftQ7hOd — Paul Heyman (@HeymanHustle) November 14, 2017

Proposal in the crowd? @HeymanHustle doesn't care, he'll cut you down either way. Best man in the biz on the mic, no contest. I could listen to him cut promos all day. Wonder what Heyman would've said if you told him 20 years ago he'd be doing his best work now? #GOAT — GetDeRezzed (@DeRezzVA) November 14, 2017

