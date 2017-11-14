Paige Backstage at RAW (Video), Bray Wyatt Video from Germany, WWE Network – Thanksgiving

– WWE posted this video of Bray Wyatt lighting up the Barclaycard Arena during the WWE live event in Hamburg, Germany this past week. Wyatt, who lost to Jason Jordan on last night’s RAW, lost to Finn Balor in Hamburg that night.

– The WWE Shorts Collection on the WWE Network has three additions for this week, featuring Thanksgiving segments from 1987, 1989 and 1990.

– There was lots of speculation on Paige returning to WWE TV on last night’s RAW from Atlanta but that obviously did not happen. The former Women’s Champion was backstage last night at the Philips Arena as she posted this video with Renee Young. Also below is a photo she posted over the weekend with Alicia Fox.

This crazy girl. @thefoxxyone 😍 #Captain A post shared by Paige WWE (@realpaigewwe) on Nov 12, 2017 at 7:56pm PST

@reneeyoungwwe hi 👋🏻 A post shared by Paige WWE (@realpaigewwe) on Nov 13, 2017 at 5:22pm PST

