Hania the Howling Huntress

Real name: Tamara McNeill

Height: 5’5″

Weight: 128 lbs.

Date of birth: July 19, 1990

From: Brooklyn, New York

Pro debut: November 18, 2011

Trained by: Claudio Castagnoli & Mike Quackenbush

Finishing move: Crescent Axe Kick

Biography

– McNeill debuted for Women Superstars Uncensored as a masked wrestler under the name Saturyne at Full Steam Ahead on October 13, 2012.

– She made her Impact Wrestling debut in November 2017.

