Goldberg – Vince McMahon Video, WWE 205 Live Update for Tonight, Bobby Roode on Triple H

– Below is video from last night’s WWE 24 special on Bill Goldberg, featuring Goldberg’s reunion with Vince McMahon ahead of the big WWE return last year:

– As noted, tonight’s WWE 205 Live episode will feature a 31st birthday celebration for Kalisto. 205 Live will also feature more on the feud with Jack Gallagher & Brian Kendrick vs. Cedric Alexander & Rich Swann as WWE posted the following:

Will The Brian Kendrick and Gentleman Jack Gallagher confront Rich Swann and Cedric Alexander? Last week’s episode of WWE 205 Live brought a brief reprieve in the intense rivalry that has Gentleman Jack Gallagher and The Brian Kendrick trying to convince Cedric Alexander to embrace his cruelty and turn on his friend, Rich Swann. Although the four Superstars did not confront one another in the United Kingdom, Cedric Alexander teamed up with Mark Andrews in a tag team battle against James Drake and Joseph Connors. The agile Superstars made good use of his platform to show the U.K. Championship division – and his antagonists Gallagher and Kendrick – exactly what he’s capable of inside the ring. However, The Man with a Plan has no doubt not taken kindly to being mocked by Swann during their battle on Halloween night. Swann – dressed as a clown, taking Kendrick’s insults in stride – picked up an impressive victory against the former Cruiserweight Champion. With time to recalibrate and strategize, will Gallagher and Kendrick turn up the intensity when they target Alexander and Swann?

– Bobby Roode tweeted the following today on Triple H naming himself the 5th member of Team RAW for the 5-on-5 Traditional Elimination Match at Sunday’s WWE Survivor Series pay-per-view. Roode will team with Captain Shane McMahon, John Cena, Randy Orton and Shinsuke Nakamura to face Captain Kurt Angle, Triple H, Braun Strowman, Finn Balor and Samoa Joe.

He created something special.

…but I made it #Glorious.

Ready to stand with Team #SDLive and play … The Game. #SurvivorSeries — Bobby Roode (@REALBobbyRoode) November 14, 2017

